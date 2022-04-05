Sunset Market set for April 7

Jordan Ranch is giving local merchants a helping hand, showcasing their wares at Jordan Ranch Sunset Market 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
More than a dozen vendors will be offering baked goods, clothing, artisanal gifts, services, art and more at Jordan Ranch’s Sunset Farm, 30270 Jordan Crossing Boulevard.
“We love supporting area businesses,” said Sylvia Morgese, Director of Fun for Jordan Ranch.
“We thought a sunset market would be a fun way to introduce the public to local merchants and Jordan Ranch. Not only will it be a fantastic evening, but it will also be a great place to pick up gifts for Mother’s Day.”
The current list of vendors includes AnBWOODWORK, Sosa Goods Bakery, Chalk Couture, Nectar Bakery, Dottie’s Designs TX, LKW Enterprises, Roadside Popcorn, Araguaney Venezuelan Cuisine, Commanding Creations, Diamonds and Dinosaurs Children’s Boutique, Front Door Trading Co., Mary Kay Cosmetics, The Bake Bar and Pet Sitting by Rona.
In addition, there will be live music by R&B/Soul artist Tony Henry as well as a photo booth and face painter.
The Jordan Ranch Farm Stand also will be open, offering fresh vegetables for sale that are grown at the on-site Sunset Farm. Also on hand will be Tap Truck selling wine and beer. Food will be available for purchase from Offbeat Eatz.
Jordan Ranch is located one mile south of Interstate 10 in Fulshear.
Learn more at www.jordanranchtexas.com.
