St. Paul’s Spring Fest set for Sunday, Feb. 27

Members of the St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Needville are ready for the church’s annual spring festival fundraiser, scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 27. Raffle drawings will be held for a wheelbarrow and wagon full of liquor. Front row, from left, are Karen Jedlicka, Patty Ciampi, Julie Shavers, Larry Cario and Daniel Jedlicka. Middle row, from left, are Sheri Manning, Patricia Watson, Joan Horky, Cindy Valchar, Shelly Pesak, Deborah Fojtik and Thomas Fojtik. Back row, from left, are Mark Evans, Marie Martinez, Martin Rodgers, Lisa Pesak and Fred DeLuna.