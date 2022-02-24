St. Paul’s Spring Fest set for Sunday, Feb. 27

St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Needville will host its third annual Spring Fest fundraiser on Sunday, Feb 27, at the Columbus Hall on SH-36.
The fundraiser will consist of a delicious chicken fried steak dinner with all the trimmings prepared by St. Paul’s Family Cookers.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hall. Tickets will be $12 and are available from members of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church. Or call 979-997-1159 to make arrangements to purchase meal tickets or tickets to the raffle.
Tickets are also available at Kinfolks Antiques, 9334 Main Street in Needville. There will be a live auction at noon.
There will also be a silent auction, basket raffles, bake sale, country store and plant sale, children’s activities, along with tickets to purchase for raffle prizes and tickets to purchase for a party wagon raffle.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will help pay for the renovation of St. Paul’s fellowship hall. For more information, leave a message at St. Paul’s at 979-793- 4305 or contact Joan Horky at 979-997-1159.
