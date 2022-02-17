Remembering Third Street back in the day

Bob “Smoke” Weaver adds some details to his mural in Downtown Rosenberg. The mural is being painted on the side of a building, located at the corner of Third Street and Avenue H. The mural, which depicts Third Street in Rosenberg in an long-gone era, faces Ave. H (US 90A). Weaver says the project is about 75% complete. He is the owner and operator of Smoke Signal Graphics in Missouri City. Weaver says he has been working on the project off and on since mid January 2022. He tries to find time two to three days per week to work on the mural.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.