Residents of Fort Bend County have the opportunity to visit a pop-up exhibit until Sept. 2 — without making the drive to the art district in Houston.
The artwork showcased at the Fort Bend Museum in Richmond includes paintings, photographs, and sculptures. The artwork varies from different artists; furthermore, the artwork showcased is nothing shy of excellence.
Readers keep in mind that artwork is subjective, and while some images are blunt and forthcoming, others are a little harder to decipher.
Immediately after walking viewers can be drawn to one painting specifically. The photo titled “Spring Creek Ranch” by Sue Zelko draws in a crowd with comfort that most southerners can be enticed with.
The painting showcases a silent southern plain surrounded by trees. Deep strokes of golden acrylic paint describe a southern plain and take up a good portion of the painting.
The green strokes that mimic the leaves on the trees ease the eyes of its viewers. The painting is on a 22x28 canvas and will be sure to wow its viewers.
“Streaming,” a painting by Brenda Bowman, offers deep blue colors that resemble the dark blue of the ocean.
“It started with me just letting go and being free,” Bowman explained.
The painting displays different strokes in different directions. The artist uses different textures. While beautiful, “Streaming” can be described as hard to follow, but take a closer look, and you will soon realize the motivation behind the work of art.
“When it got to a state, just before what I considered finished, I felt like it kind of looked like a stream, and the name just popped into my head. It was what I was doing, I was just streaming thoughts and actions,” said Brenda.
“Streaming” is the largest painting displayed in the gallery and will catch the viewer’s eye.
“It is one of the pieces that I loved to create,” said Brenda.
For art connoisseurs that are intrigued with artwork that feels ominous, “Where’s Hairy Man” by Doug Gephart offers an eerie vibe.
The artwork is done with acrylic and is completed in black and white. The painting makes out a single path surrounded by trees, allowing its viewers to get lost in the woods.
Gephart displays a painting underneath “Where’s Hairy Man,” and while it is impressive, the painting is limited to the area of where it could be hung if purchased.
“Sunken Treasure” presents a multitude of colors of a sunken ship that lies in the trenches of the ocean. The treasure at the bottom is guarded by a shark that is swimming toward the viewer.
“Cosmic Movement” by Mary Lynch is nothing shy of excellence. While the painting is not hung on the wall, it is displayed by the ceramics.
The artwork is a woodcut and displays a multitude of lines that represent the cosmos.
“This is a woodcut, I carved it in three pieces of wood, and it’s a print-making technique,” said Mary.
When asked about the inspiration behind the artwork, Mary stated that the rhythm of the lines inspired her.
“Even in my clay work, a lot of it is about the movement of lines and the relationship of what is the positive and negative space,” said Mary.
The museum’s pop-up art show is a free exhibit and is a great introduction to art. The art exhibits offer different styles of art from ceramics, acrylic paintings, and photography.
The museum’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, while the Historic House Tour operates at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. On Saturday the Historic House Tours operate at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. For more information visit www.fortbendmuseum.org.
