New art exhibition spotlights local talent

The first new art exhibit of 2022 is now on display at the Fort Bend Art Center in downtown Rosenberg.
The display features local artists and is open to visitors during the Art Center’s regular business hours.
This exhibit is the latest set of pieces rotated into the Art Center’s gallery rooms every three months.
The current pieces will be on view until April. A variety of mediums are available for Fort Bend County residents to check out including photography, ceramics, wood work and more.
The gallery is currently home to more than 30 different artists from the Fort Bend County area.
“Everything you see here, came from artists in Fort Bend County,” former Art League of Fort Bend president Diana Miller said.
The Art Center, located at 2012 Ave. G. , is supported by The Art League of Fort Bend. The Art League was founded in 1957 to promote public interest in community fine arts through its educational programs. In addition to the Art Center, the Art League has several community displays set up across Fort Bend County to further showcase the work of its artists.
The current exhibit doesn’t have a specific theme, but its main purpose is showcasing local talent. One such local artist is Linda Pietz who has various pieces on display in the gallery.
All the work displayed is from Art League members who’ve agreed to work at the gallery a few days each month. In addition to the new items, the Art Center also hosts several studio areas with permanent displays from local artists.
These studio spaces are rented out to Art League members and help fund the Art Center’s renting expenses. All members are eligible to work on their projects at weekly open art sessions.
These sessions allow artists to exchange ideas, collaborate and set up shop in the gallery’s classrooms. All of the pieces on display, including handmade jewelry, are available for purchase if something catches a visitor’s eye.
