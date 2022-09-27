Trick-or-treat is coming to Needville a little early this year, with the PTA-sponsored Halloween Carnival set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St.
Activities include a costume contest, pumpkin-carving contest and continuing cake walks, each with lots of prizes for the winners.
The costume contest for all ages begins at 5:30 p.m. and winners of the pumpkin-carving contest for ages 7 through adults will be announced at 6:30 p.m.
Individuals who wish to enter the pumpkin-carving contest must pre-register at facebook. com/needvillepta. The contest will be divided into three age categories: 7-12; 13-17; and 18 and older, with only 10 entries accepted in each age group.
Games at the carnival include everything from a fish pond to football toss and a lollipop tree to milk bottles, along with much more.
An obstacle and wipe-out course is sure to provide lots of fun, as are a gaga ball pit and High Striker, the contraption that measures strength by how hard a person hits the base with a “sledgehammer.”
