Men Who Cook is back!

After a brief hiatus, Lamar Educational Awards Foundation, more commonly known as L.E.A.F., announced its premier fundraising event, Men Who Cook, returns this year.
Established in 2000 to benefit the students of Lamar Consolidated ISD, L.E.A.F is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors that includes local business, industry, and community leaders. The foundation provides funds beyond the standard operating budget for educational programs and activities for students and staff.
Men Who Cook is one of L.E.A.F.’s crucial fundraisers, and its victory, the foundation stressed, relies on the support from the "wonderful community members who so graciously volunteer their time to prepare their favorite dishes to be enjoyed by the many guests that attend this fun and tasty event."
This year's Men Who Cook experience kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 in the Safari Texas- Infinity Ballroom at 11627 FM 1464, Richmond, Texas 77407.
Ken Mondshine and the Brotherhood Band will provide the musical entertainment, Lamar Consolidated ISD's community and district staff are offering up the culinary creations, and district campuses will host the silent and live auctions. The silent auction will be available online and in-person, and the raffle includes being the superintendent for the day.
A new component to this year's experience — which adds a competitive flare, the organization said — is allowing guests to serve as judges of the "Bite of the Night" contest. In this competition, the "guest-judges" will vote for their favorite savory and sweet treat.
“Like many other non-profit organizations, L.E.A.F. has been hit hard by Covid-19. It is our goal to ensure that Men Who Cook 2022 draws the same excitement and enthusiasm from the community as it has in years past, so the foundation can return to a level of grant-giving that our teachers and students deserve. I’m certain that L.E.A.F can achieve this goal with the help of wonderful celebrity chefs such as you,” said Charles A. “Chip” Sutton, President of the L.E.A.F. Board of Directors.
“Thanks to the support of our community, its business, and numerous other community members, L.E.A.F. has been able to fund, since its founding in 2001, over $4.6 million in new and exciting educational programs for the students of Lamar CISD. The foundation’s goal is to continue to grow that number as Lamar CISD continues to be one of the fastest-growing districts in the state.”
WANT TO BECOME A CELEBRITY CHEF?
Anyone interested in being a “celebrity chef” for the 2022 Men Who Cook event can fill out and submit an online form.
For all event information, including sponsorship opportunities CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.