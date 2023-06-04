Looking for a refreshing movie to kick off summer? Take a trip under the sea and follow Ariel and her friends down to the bottom of the ocean.

Now I will admit, I was not too excited to see this movie, because it is a children’s movie, and “The Little Mermaid” has never been my favorite Disney Story; however, I was not expecting the live action to be as good as it was.

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” (2023) stars Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, and Jonah Hayer-King.

The film adapts the beloved tale of Ariel and her friends as she searches for happiness and freedom on land. The movie’s visuals contained vibrant colors and the story was well co-aligned with the Disney animated film.

The story follows Princess Ariel as she tries to break away from her father’s overbearing supervision. Ariel wants nothing more than to see the surface world; however, mermaids and humans are not supposed to get along.

Ariel comes across Prince Eric and wants nothing more than to be in his life. Ariel, overwhelmed by her situation, stumbles across a sea witch and makes a life-altering deal.

There were few differences between the animated and the live-action version of the story, but in my opinion, the differences made the film better.

The film is directed by Rob Marshall and includes songs from the original and some new songs written by Lin Manuel Miranda.

The film sparked a lot of controversy when it was announced that Halle Bailey, a black actress, would play Ariel; however, Halle’s performance is outstanding, and if an example is needed, listen to her rendition of “Part of Your World”.

My only complaint was the song titles “The Scuttlebutt,” it was not necessary for the film in my opinion.

Overall, out of the Disney live-action adaptations, this one is one of the better ones. I would give it an 8/10.