Fort Bend County Libraries will present a history program on the American Revolution on Saturday, July 23, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Dr. J. Kent McGaughy, a professor of History at Houston Community College, will discuss the events leading up to the American Revolution. Learn about the major battles of the war.
Dr. McGaughy received his doctorate degree in U.S. History from the University of Houston.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
