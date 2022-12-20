Library offers aspiring novelist workshop Jan. 5

Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will host a special workshop for aspiring writers, “Revision-uary: A Story-Revision Workshop,” on Thursdays, Jan. 5 and 26, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, in Room 2C of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
This 2-part, hands-on workshop for writers will cover tips and tricks for pruning a draft into a polished novel. Part 1 of the workshop will take place on Jan. 5. After sharing introductions and goals, participants will hear tips for the revision phase of novel-writing, share aloud up to two pages of their works, and establish goals to work toward for Part 2 of the workshop.
The workshop is suitable for adults and teens aged 14 and up. The programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend. lib.tx.us), or call 281-342-4455.
