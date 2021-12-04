Don’t forget to enter Fort Bend County Libraries’ First Annual Gingerbread House Contest. Entering is easy: Between now and Dec. 15, build a gingerbread house and take a picture. Email the picture to SocialMedia@fortbend. lib.tx.us by 5 p.m., on Dec 15, to enter. The library will post all submitted images on Dec. 16 in a Facebook album, so come back and vote on a favorite! The one with the most likes on Facebook and Instagram will be the winner. Winner will be announced on Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
