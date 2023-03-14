RICHMOND — George Ranch Historical Park will hold a special spring break event Tuesday through Saturday, March 14-18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Follow real-life cowboys as they wrangle, wrestle, and blaze a trail through history to celebrate the Golden Age of the Cattle Drive.
“The weather looks great for visitors to come out during Spring Break to enjoy lots of special activities with the cowboys. One of the highlights they won’t want to miss is watching them drive the Longhorns from the pasture to the rail car, just like they did 100 years ago,” said Adrienne Barker, site director at the George Ranch Historical Park.
Families are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and experience the George Ranch Historical Park through guided tours, live interpretations, and spring break activities with the cowboys like roping, branding, and leatherworking.
Spring Break Schedule of Events: Tuesday, March 14-Thursday, March 16
■ 9 a.m. roping practice at 1930s Bach House
■ 10 a.m. cattle demonstration at 1930s cattle complex
■ 11 a.m. steer round-up at the 1890s rail car
■ 1 p.m. cattle Demonstration at 1930s cattle complex
■ 2 p.m. steer round-up at the 1890s rail car
■ 3 p.m. cattle demonstration at 1930s cattle complex
■ leather working demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 17-18
■ 9 a.m. roping practice at chuckwagon camp
■ 10 a.m. calf roping behind the 1860s Ryon Home
■ 11 a.m. steer round-up at 1890s rail car
■ 11:30 a.m. branding boards
■ 12:00 p.m. Talk chuck at the chuckwagon!
■ 2 p.m. calf roping behind the Ryon Hom
■ 3 p.m. dipping vat demonstration at 1930s cattle complex
■ leather working demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
General admission tickets can be purchased online or at the Visitor Center and include all spring break activities. The Fort Bend History Association is a 501©3 non-profit organization.
The Association was chartered in 1967 with the mission of preserving, interpreting, and sharing Fort Bend County’s rich history.
The Association also manages the programs at the Fort Bend Museum, George Ranch Historical Park and DeWalt Heritage Center. For more information about the Association, call 281-342-1256 or visit FBHistory.org
