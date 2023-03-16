Nina Corona learned how to lasso a calf. Jaiden Flores, 6, punched his initials into a piece of leather just like early Texas settlers did. Jaxson Puig, 5, and Colton Stratton, 12, got an opportunity to see longhorn cattle up close. They were among the visitors to George Ranch Historical Park on Tuesday, the first day the park hosted its special spring break activities celebrating the Golden Age of the Cattle Drive.

The park will continue to host the special spring break activities through March 18.

Activities are scheduled Thursday through Saturday, March 16-18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Schedule of events:

Thursday, March 16

■ 1 p.m. cattle Demonstration at 1930s cattle complex

■ 2 p.m. steer round-up at the 1890s rail car

■ 3 p.m. cattle demonstration at 1930s cattle complex

■ Leather working demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 17-18

■ 9 a.m. roping practice at chuckwagon camp

■ 10 a.m. calf roping behind the 1860s Ryon Home

■ 11 a.m. steer round-up at 1890s railcar

■ 11:30 a.m. branding boards

■ 12:00 p.m. Talk chuck at the chuckwagon!

■ 2 p.m. calf roping behind the Ryon Hom

■ 3 p.m. dipping vat demonstration at 1930s cattle complex

■ leather working demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

General admission tickets can be purchased online or at the Visitor Center and include all spring break activities. The Fort Bend History Association is a 501©3 non-profit organization.