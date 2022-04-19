Fort Bend County Libraries’ Genealogy & Local History Department will present an intermediate family-history research class, “Free Websites for Genealogy You Probably Don’t Use,” on Wednesday, April 20, from 10:30- 11:30 a.m., in the Computer Lab at George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Discover some free, little-used websites that can provide a goldmine of records and information for one’s genealogy research. Learn how family-history details can be found on websites like Archive.org, eBay, Library of Congress, HistoryPin, and others. Anyone interested in more local-history or genealogy resources is encouraged to join the Family-History Research FBCL Facebook group page.
Managed by the Genealogy & Local History department at George Memorial Library in Richmond, the group page is an interactive, online forum for sharing genealogy tips and resources, as well as local-history stories. The free program is in-person and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required.
To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend. lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library’s Genealogy & Local History Department (281-341-2608), or by visiting the library
