The Leaman Charger Theatre troupe will present Shrek Jr. The Musical at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and 2 pm. Sunday, March 5 at Leaman Jr. High. Tickets are $10 per adult and $7 per student. Music director is Peggy Moritz. Director is Scot Pankey and Timothy Rhoades and Choreographer is Dana Kracker. Purchase tickets online at http://bit.ly/3XPdNKH for Friday’s show, http://bit.ly/3YRKYPa for Saturday’s early show, http://bit.ly/3Sjk1Bm for Saturday’s evening show, and http://bit.ly/3kbQJZ3f or Sunday’s Show.
