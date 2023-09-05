LCISD student publishes her 1st novel

Never underestimate the power of a teenager and their cellphone.
George Ranch High School sophomore Addison Heffernan of Greatwood published her first novel in May — and much of “The Ruby Savior” was composed on her cell phone at school. “I just really liked fantasy novels and I wanted to write one,” the 15-year-old said. “I can pretty much make whatever I want and do whatever I want with this story. I just wrote it down and rolled with it.”
“The Ruby Savior” follows Danielle Caydeni, a quiet teenager, as she discovers she is a long-lost princess in another realm.
“There is a prophecy that states that Dani has to fix the entire world, but the prophecy says that she is going to die at 18. So she has to stop the prophecy before it kills her realm and her,” Addison explained.
Addison started writing drafts of the novel in March 2021.
“It started as just being bullet points on a Google Document,” Addison said. When she started, she came up with six full rough drafts. Once completed, Addison kept her seventh draft as her final copy.
“I wrote a little summary of what I wanted to write (to keep me focused),” Addison explained. “I’ve always loved writing at school. It started with just one page.”
“The Ruby Savior” was primarily written on her phone during a study period that lasted around 30 minutes during her school day, Addison told The Herald.
“I started writing on my phone because I wanted to be able to write it anywhere,” Addison explained. “I probably looked crazy because of how much I was on my phone.”
Typing the story on her phone allowed Addison to complete about half of the novel, she told The Herald.
“Being a full-time student and trying to keep my grades was difficult,” she said. “I had to remind myself that this is extracurricular.”
Not only did she write her first novel, Addison self-published her book as well. Addison explained that once she finished the novel, distribution was easy — the novel was automatically forwarded to Amazon for purchase. “I didn’t know it was out there. I searched for my name and saw it on there,” she said. “I thought ‘Oh, wow, this is real, people can actually read it.’”
While she has not been picked up by a major publishing house yet, her parents have had to help her with distribution to major retailers. Along with being a self-publisher, Addison is also self-marketing the book.
“I love doing the marketing for ‘The Ruby Savior,’ especially on TikTok and Instagram,” she explained. “It is why I took journalism classes.”
Addison’s parents, Stacey and Tim Heffernan, have also been there to support and help guide her throughout the publishing process.
“It was a little challenging and overwhelming because we are both in the medical field so the publishing world is very different,” Stacey explained. “We are kind of learning as we go.”
Stacey said Addison handled and researched a lot of the publishing process. “We wanted this to be a real-life example for her,” Stacey stated. “Addison led the way and we supported her.”
Tim said the success of the novel was unexpected. “We didn’t know if this was going to be us handing out books and trying to get people involved or what,” Tim said. “We are very proud of her.”
Addison does not plan on leaving her readers hanging.
“Book two is about halfway completed,” she stated. “It is going to be a six-book series.” Addison told The Herald that she recently just completed the outline for the series as a whole.
Addison was recently recognized at the Lamar Consolidated board meeting for her novel.
“Teachers I have never met before are coming up to me and telling me that they saw my book,” Addison said. Not only have teachers taken notice, but Addison received some unexpected support from her classmates. “My peers have been very supportive,” Addison said. “I did not tell a lot of people initially, but now they come up to me and tell me they have read my book and (posted comments about it) on their social media accounts.”
Once she completes high school, Addison plans on attending law school in Boston, Mass.
“I am hopeful that I can keep writing,” she said.
Readers can find copies of “The Ruby Savior” on online to Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart by typing “The Ruby Savior” in the search engine or going to Walmart and Barnes & Noble retail stores.
“This book has changed my life in a lot of ways and I am excited to see what happens next,” Addison said.
