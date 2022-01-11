The Rosenberg Rotary Club will hold its annual Gumbo Fest fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 25, from 6-9 p.m at the KC Hall, 2007 Kaycee Drive in Rosenberg. Cost is $25 per person for all you can eat seafood gumbo. Beer and wine also sold. Event includes Cajun music, Mardi Gras fun, live and silent auctions. To-go orders available. Proceeds go toward Rotary service projects, including scholarships for seniors at Terry, Brazos and Needville high schools, and dictionaries for all third graders in Lamar CISD and Needville ISD. Live auction begins at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets or help sponsor event, contact any Rosenberg Rotarian or call Past-President Rose Pickens at 713- 261-0010.
