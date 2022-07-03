In conjunction with the Summer Reading Challenge, Fort Bend County Libraries invites families with children of all ages to a fun, interactive musical event demonstrating percussion music and instruments from around the world on Tuesday, July 12, beginning at 2:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
In the program, “World of Percussion,” Houston Symphony principal percussionist Brian Del Signore will introduce children to a wide array of percussion instruments from many countries and cultures worldwide. After demonstrating the four instrument groups of a symphony orchestra – strings, woodwinds, brass, and percussion – Del Signore will talk about the percussion instruments most commonly used in the symphony orchestra. Children in the audience will be invited to join in a “jam session” where they keep time and play rhythms with their hands while Del Signore improvises on the percussion instruments.
Brian Del Signore joined the Houston Symphony as the Principal Percussionist in 1986. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Carnegie Mellon University, where he studied with the Pittsburgh Symphony percussionists. He received a Master of Music degree in 1984 at Temple University, where he studied with Alan Abel of the Philadelphia Orchestra. Del Signore began piano lessons at the age of six and drums at the age of 11.
Made possible by a grant through Young Audiences of Houston, the program is free and open to the public.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734)
