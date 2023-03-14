The Fulshear and Lamar Consolidated theatre programs will represent LCISD at the UIL One Act Play Bi-District competition later this month.
The productions qualified after succeeding in district on Tuesday at Fulshear High School. Lamar Consolidated advanced for its production of the 2005 play “The Women of Lockerbie” by Deborah Brevoort.
Fulshear’s one-act play was “The Sweet Science of Bruising,” a 2018 play written by British playwright Joy Wilkinson.
The Fulshear cast includes Devin Ortiz, Avery Carlson, Julianna Larson, Aneis Curfman, Ashlyn Clark, Hailey Thorn, Ella Martin, Ryland Jones, Wyatt Bernard, Bruce Hamilton, Jack Morton, Catalya Rodriguez, KC Walla, Hanna Frietsch, Emma Kraft, Cody Bulera, Michelle Akpan, Millie Esme-Leonard, Grey Serrano Oviedo and Jalisa Reed.
Alternates are Tatum Huey, William Broussard, Jacie Foster and Lacey Loocke.
Ram Estrada, LCISD Director of Performing and Visual Arts, credited Fulshear Director Troy Menn, Lamar Consolidated Director Kade Lasseigne and their young talented casts for their outstanding jobs.
“The Lamar Consolidated and Fulshear Theatre programs are keeping our district’s rich theatre tradition alive with their beautiful 2023 productions,” Estrada said. “Our students love sharing the stories they create. I’m in awe of the student’s ability to create art out of words on a page.”
One-Act Play competition includes performing an 18-40 minute play in front of a panel of three judges or a single judge.
Individual acting awards can also be won. Also competing in the district competition were Terry and Foster but they failed to advance. Bi-Districts will take place at Madison High School in Houston on March 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.