Fort Bend County Festival of One takes place Aug. 26

The inaugural Fort Bend County Festival of One is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new Fort Bend County Epicenter, 28505 Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg.
The free festival is sponsored by Fort Bend County Judge KP George and the Expose Excellence Youth Foundation, led by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton.
The Festival of One embraces the slogan “Better Together,” emphasizing the unity and strength of Fort Bend County.
“We are thrilled for our first Festival of One, a celebration of diversity and unity in Fort Bend County,” George said. “This event embodies the spirit of ‘Better Together,’ showcasing our vibrant community’s strength and togetherness. I invite everyone to join us on this momentous occasion as we celebrate our rich cultural tapestry and continue to build a promising future for Fort Bend County.”
The Fort Bend County Festival of One offers an immersive and diverse experience for families and individuals, live entertainment, face painting, bounce houses, cultural henna hand-painting, a youth talent show, and a gaming truck.
Additionally, attendees can explore various vendors, including Fort Bend County departments, non-profits, and small businesses.
In addition to the festivities, the event provides essential services such as backto-school immunizations, eye exams, haircuts, and braiding services, ensuring the community is well-prepared for the upcoming school year.
“At its core, the Festival of One empowers Fort Bend County’s youth through performing and visual arts and volunteer opportunities, fostering community involvement and responsibility,” organizers say.
“It unites residents through culturally diverse entertainment, food, and fun-filled activities, celebrating the collective heritage that enriches our community
