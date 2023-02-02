Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center is holding Fort Bend Children’s Day Saturday at its location at 198 Kempner St. in Sugar Land. Celebrate children’s rights and voices during this special event that features interactive activities and live performances honoring kids. The event starts with a confetti cannon kickoff ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and includes performances by Fort Bend County’s own In Tempo Dance and “The Griot Speaks,” an interactive story time presentation in celebration of Black History Month.
