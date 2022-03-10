The Art League of Fort Bend will hold its Spring Art Show on Saturday, April 9 at the Fort Bend Art Center. The show will qualify winners for the Lone Star Art Guild Convention, a regional art competition, later this year.
The Lone Star Art Guild is a fine arts community organization made up of 17 independent art leagues within a 200 mile radius of Houston. LSAG member leagues put on shows, exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations and exhibits.
The guild’s annual convention features winning pieces from a variety of categories taken from each of the member leagues over the course of the year. Convention winners are awarded and have their art displayed for all to see.
The ALFB Spring Show is currently taking submissions for the following categories: 2D oil, acrylic, pastels, water color, photography, 3D sculpture, ceramic, glas and jewelry. This year’s judge is Shirley Moore Leago, an artist who has judged competitions for more than 40 years at both a local and national level.
Selected pieces will be taken for judging and display on April 8. Judging will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on April 9.
The Spring Show is the second to last show in the LSAG Spring schedule before their big convention. Normally, the conventions are held in person. This year’s will be a virtual show ran on a Art Call, an online platform for accepting, displaying and judging artwork. The service includes promotional features for artists and offers ALFB the option to display winning work in a virtual gallery for the public.
The LSAG Convention will hold its judging on June 18, with Zoom links for judges sent out by June 16. Awards will be distributed to the various member leagues after June 19.
LSAG has been around since 1961 when several members of the Brenham Fine Arts League worked together with other art leagues within 150 miles of Houston to hold an annual convention of their work. Since then, the guild has expanded the radius to 200 miles and added several more leagues to its jurisdiction.
ALFB encourages artists of all skill levels from students to more experienced artists to submit their work. Entry fees for contestants vary depending on how many pieces they’re submitting and whether they’re a member of ALFB or LSAG. More information on entry specifications or ALFB, in general, visit their website: artleaguefortbend.org or email don@txgoldens.com.
