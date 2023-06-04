The butler didn’t do it this time.
Cast Theatrical Co. has postponed the opening weekend of The Butler Did It, originally scheduled for June 2-4.
“We regret to inform you that despite our best efforts, the first weekend of performances (June 2-4) for The Butler Did It at Cast Theatrical Company has been postponed due to circumstances beyond our control,” the theatre company reported on social media.
The play, written by Tim Kelley, will now open Friday, June 9 and will run through June 18.
All ticket holders affected by the postponement will be given the opportunity to reschedule for one of two additional Saturday performances, June 10 and June 17, both matinees at 2:30.
“Cast Theatrical deeply regrets any inconvenience this may cause its patrons,” the theatre stated, “If you are unable to attend during these dates, we are happy to provide you with a complimentary ticket that can be used anytime during the 2023 season. If you would like a refund, we will apply to your original payment method.”
For more information, call the box office at 832-889-3808 or email Cast Theatrical at admin+casttheatrical. com@ccsend.com.
