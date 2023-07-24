Barbie, Ken, Allen, and Midge — Barbie’s discontinued and pregnant best friend — helped make the Barbie Movie a smash hit with Fort Bend County audiences this past weekend.

The movie, produced in part by Mattel, raked in $155 million over the three-day weekend, the highest ever opening weekend by a female director.

The Barbie world is plastic, fantastic and most importantly pink.

From Astronaut Barbie, Physicist Barbie and President Barbie — indeed, every Barbie — has an appearance and cameo in this film.

Greta Gerwig directs “Barbie,” and gave the movie an all-star cast.

The star-studded cast includes Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, America Ferrera, Simu Li, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon.

From the start, the movie is hilarious as we get an introduction to “Barbieland” and the real world. The audience is introduced to all the different Barbies, Kens and the only Allen and Midge. The movie explores a multitude of Barbies that are actively on shelves and discontinued.

Barbie lives in a perfect world where every day is the best day. Every day includes a trip to the beach, an award ceremony, a choreographed dance party and every night is girls’ night. Things start taking a turn for the worse for Barbie as she starts having thoughts of death, develops bad morning breath and has flat feet. Barbie gets guidance from “Weird Barbie,” (Kate McKinnon) and journeys to Los Angeles with Ken to find the little girl who used to play with her and fix her imperfections.

The fast-paced chase scene, a perfectly curated album of songs featuring Lizzo, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj set the tone for a movie full of fun. The audience will not be disappointed

“Barbieland” is a female-dominated community and culture shock begins when Barbie discovers the real world is quite the opposite of her home. The men after her belong to a male-dominated Mattel corporation.

You don’t have to be female to enjoy the movie as the jokes are hilarious and land with perfect timing. Barbie is confronting emotions she has never seen or felt before, the Ken’s are discovering patriarchy and their love for the band Matchbox Twenty and beer.

Robbie is the exact embodiment of Barbie and was the highlight of the film, Ferrera stole the show as she was the voice of reason and did an amazing job in translating the meaning behind Barbie.

The film tackles issues of codependency, struggles with imperfections, fitting in and the patriarchy. However the message “Barbie” sends is powerful, emotional and of course, fun.

“Barbie” is rated PG-13 and for a reason. Some of the jokes and innuendos are not suited for kids. Furthermore, the audience is intended for the teens, young adults and adults who grew up with the iconic doll.

Movie-goers young and old wearing pink and white headed to theaters across Fort Bend County on the opening weekend.

Now for parents who are debating whether to take their little ones to the movies, there is an alternative with similarities. “Life-Size” is a movie starring a young Lindsay Lohan and Tyra Banks that has somewhat of a similar concept.

Overall I was very impressed with “Barbie”, and this is easily the movie of the summer. 10/10.