Q&A with Artist Elizabeth Marie MARQUITA GRIFFIN: How did you become this year’s featured artist?

Following an inspiring rebrand, the Historic Richmond Association announced its upcoming Art In The Bend in Richmond, featuring food, art, cars, pet contests and plenty of entertainment.

The event may sound familiar to many in the community because it used to be called The Art Walk and Motor Madness, said Jessica Rose Huang, Historic Richmond Association’s Committee Chair for Art In The Bend.

“We’re really looking into making it bigger and better every year,” said Huang, explaining that the name change more accurately reflects the Historic Richmond Association’s intentions and aspirations.

“And since Richmond is the county seat, we wanted this event to be Fort Bend County-wide and represent all of the arts. We wanted to increase [the Fort Bend] culture and have a way for people to come together.”

Artist Elizabeth Marie — the festival’s featured artist for 2023 — said the new name is substantially more fitting.

“Art Walk is so common, too common, and the event in Richmond on historic Morton Street is way beyond common,” she said.

Art In The Bend is “about community,” she added. “Art in all its forms from performance and music to the energy of art created by local artisans.”

So when someone shouted “Art In The Bend!” during one of the meetings when name-changing was considered, Marie felt invigorated.

“The name change is a true representation of Richmond being located at the bend of the Brazos,” Marie said. “Art In The Bend is a fabulous name. It’s a refreshing, energized, one-of-a-kind branding.”

A GOOD TIME ALL AROUND

Art In The Bend is set for March 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Morton Street in Historic Richmond.

“We know there are a lot of festivals and happenings on this day,” Marie said. “[but] we’d love you to spend Saturday with us in Richmond.”

Huang said she understands that most residents have become accustomed to the HRA’s annual spring event kicking off in April, but considering Sugar Land will host its festival that weekend, the association decided to change the date.

“It is the same day as the Bayou Art Festival,” she noted. “But Art in The Bend is a free event with free parking and there will be a lot to do.”

The event will include more than 20 local artists showcasing and selling their art — “the artists are local, most of them from Fort Bend, with some from the general Houston area,” Huang, noted — as well as food trucks and the opportunity to dine in the downtown restaurants or patronize the downtown stores.

And, of course, Motor Madness is included in the festivities.

“For the people into cars, we’re still having Motor Madness, it just isn’t in the title of the event,” Huang said, adding that it’s estimated that between 100 and 300 vehicles will be on display, depending on the weather.

Motor Madness will also include a contest and prizes. It cost $35 to register for the automobile-centric affair.

“It’s always really fun and there are so many beautiful cars,” Huang said.

Cisco Tucker’s popular Bark in the Park will return, including its contest and “doggie parade,” and the scheduled live band is comprised of two Grammy-winning musicians. Around mid-day, festival-goers will also have a chance to watch a 25-minute play performed by young actors from 8 to 17 years old from Rosenberg’s Creative Learning Society theatre.

Behind Blockhouse Coffee & Kitchen (611 Jackson St, Suite C) there will be more art activities for the children, Huang noted.

ENTERTAINING AND UPLIFTING THE COMMUNITY

While Art In The Bend is inherently a lively event for the community, Huang noted it’s also about supporting the community. Aside from the artists, car enthusiasts and pet lovers, Art in The Bend is also “bringing in nonprofits that focus on art to expose them the public.”

ARTreach, a nonprofit organization that provides mentoring and art-related support for children, Expose Excellence Youth, a Fort Bend County program that promotes positive self-expression and the development of life skills in children, and Lamar Consolidated ISD, which will participate in an art contest, are also included in the event’s lineup.

“The benefits of an organization like this, is that you can dive into the community and get to know everyone,” Huang said of her time with the Historic Richmond Association. “And I love it.”

Because of its relationship with The City of Richmond, which she called “a great supporter of Art In The Bend,” the HRA has deepened its community ties, and support, grown in membership and progressed its initiatives.

“People are happy to give time and talents,” Huang said, adding that contribution will be evident at Art In The Bend.

“It’s a great atmosphere — the food, the arts, music, the fun —it’ll have everything for everyone. So if you’re brining children, your four-legged furry friends, or coming alone, there’s something for everyone.”

COMMUNITY IS CONNECTION

What Marie said she most looks forward to at Art In The Bend, is the connectivity. The event is the “true embodiment of community,” she stressed.

“[In] the world we live in now, where so many people work from home and shopping is via a photograph on the Internet, events like this bring back the goodness of sensory living,” Marie said. “There is something so exceptional about feeling the energy of others, shopping with your eyes and senses and making that purchase [and] seeing how you are positively enhancing an entrepreneur’s life.”

“Art is an experience,” she said. “And community is about connection.”