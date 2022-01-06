Art festival draws enthusiastic crowd

Nearly 2,000 people gathered outdoors to browse art, sip craft beer and wine and enjoy the sunshine at Sienna Art Festival before the close the year.
Sienna’s second art festival drew more than 50 artists from across the region who displayed original paintings, photography, drawings, jewelry, ceramics and more. In addition, student artists from area schools participated. The event raised $5,000 for A Shelter for Cancer Families, which is celebrating 20 years of providing stability, shelter and support for families seeking cancer care.
“The weather was sublime and just perfect for a relaxing day outdoors,” said Allison Bond, Sienna Marketing Director. “We were thrilled to have so many students participate. The artwork from both adults and youth was impressive. Being able to support the mission of A Shelter for Cancer Families was a happy bonus.”
Adult artists participated in a juried art show judged by Lani Anderson. Winning Best of Show was Abdul Basit. Robert Wilkins won first place; Elizabeth Barrow, second; Sudha Iyengar, third; and Norma Richter and Rupa Munish, honorable mention.
Student artists participated in a People’s Choice contest. Addison Harris won in the elementary school category and Madeline Walsh took top honors among middle school artists. Aditya Rajan won in the high school category.
In addition to browsing and shopping art, eventgoers enjoyed seeing chalk artists at work. Face painters and balloon artists entertained young guests, who could also visit the Imagination Station tent to create their own art. A variety of food trucks and breweries were on hand, as well.
“We could not have hosted an event of this magnitude without the help of our generous sponsors, many of which build homes in Sienna,” Bond said.
