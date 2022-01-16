The Fort Bend Archaeological Society will meet Tuesday, Jan. 18, to discuss artifacts found at an ancient burial site near Fulshear in 1996.
Dan Worrall will speak on the “Bowser Mound, Northwestern Fort Bend County, and the Nature of Long Distance Exchange Networks” at 7 p.m. at the Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth St. in Richmond. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Worrall will discuss the history of Fort Bend County going back over 3,300 years ago, particularly Bowser Mound, which is a small hillock in northwestern Fort Bend County that contains multiple burials associated with the Late Archaic Lower Brazos Culture.
This culture created a number of such burial sites along the lower Brazos and Colorado rivers.
Regional-scale maps of burial and campsite artifacts associated with this culture as well as those of coeval groups of Texas, the midwest and northeastern North America allow an interpretation of specific regional distribution routes of exotic artifacts that required very long distance exchange.
These exotic items notably include marine shell ornaments, boatstones and gorgets, copper items, and corner-tang knives.
Some appear to have been utilitarian items, such as corner tang knives linked to Texas bison cultures, but most appear to have had spiritual and/or ritual significance, reflecting cultural links with Late Archaic groups in the Eastern Woodlands.
Recent research by ethnohistorians using both oral history accounts and earlier historic era written descriptions of Native Americans of the Eastern Woodlands region suggest that such long distance exchange was less commercially driven than it was spiritual and cultural.
For more information, contact archaeological society President Paul Spana at pcspana@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.