3 LCISD student art pieces advance to national contest

Each year, the Texas Association of Pupil Transportation (TAPT) Summer Conference holds a Bus Safety Art Contest for Texas school-age students.
For the third year in a row, LCISD Transportation submitted three pieces total in Division one for kindergarten through second grade, Division three for grades six through eight and Division four for Special Education grades K-12.
The voting process to determine winners began with the local chapter of the TAPT and then advanced further from there.
“Artwork is submitted to the local Gulf Coast Association of Pupil Transportation (GCAPT) chapter of TAPT,” the LCISD Transportation Operations Manager, April Nemec, explained. “Only paid members of the GCAPT chapter are allowed to vote. The winners are then taken to the state conference and compete against the other 14 chapters’ submissions. Voting is done at the TAPT conference by paid members.
All three LCISD student artists that participated advanced and won first place at the state level.
Division one’s first-place winner was Kylee Acree, Division three’s first-place winner was Angel Miranda and Division four’s first-place winner was Evelyn Cabrera.
“The Best in Show winner will receive a $500 award,” Ms. Nemec described. “The remaining first place winners in divisions 1-4 receive a $250 award, second place a $100 award and third place will receive a $50 award.”
Now that the original posters have won state, they will advance to nationals.
“Because the original poster has won first place in their respective divisions, they will move on to the Nation Competition and we will not get them back; however, we do have copies and we will frame and display [them] proudly in the LCISD transportation terminals,” Ms. Nemec said.
