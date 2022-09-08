17 fun things to do in Fort Bend County this weekend

Wondering what to put on your schedule to get you through the weekend? The Fort Bend Herald has put together a list of 13 events and activities happening in and around Fort Bend that are sure to make the most out of your days off!
■ Hit the hardwood to see the Needville High School volleyball team face off against Navasota at 6 pm. at Blue Jays Gymnasium.
■ Gardening is a favorite pastime among many Americans. There’s nothing quite like eating something you cultivated yourself. It’s even better when you get to share those hard-earned spoils with your four-legged best friend. But beware, not all plants are safe. Come join the Fort Bend County branch library staff at Mission Bend (meeting room) on Saturday from 2-3:30 p.m. for an enjoyable afternoon with Tricia Bradbury from Fort Bend Master Gardeners, who will cover a variety of pet-safe plants and will discuss how to create your very own pet-friendly garden. Register online, in person, or by calling 832- 471-5908.
■ Hang out under the Friday Night Lights as Foster hosts Terry at Traylor Stadium, kicking off at 7 pm.
■ Settle in for a murder mystery dinner Friday and Saturday evening with A Hocus Pocus Murder Mystery Dinner Theater presenting “When Spells Kill” at the Agatha Theater. Reserved seating tickets start at $40 for just the show, $66 to include dinner, while general admission seats open at $35 for just the show and $60 for the meal. Dinner is catered by Ol’ Railroad Cafe and starts at 7 pm. Theater begins the show at 7:45 pm. The play runs Sept. 9 through Oct. 29.
■ Peruse the streets of Needville as the city puts on its Market on Main event all day Saturday. Visit different vendors and find great shopping values while exploring all downtown Needville has to offer.
■ Check out a large assortment of cars at the 5th Annual Ride to Rosenberg Car Show presented by Legacy Ford from 10 am to 4 p.m. in Historic Downtown Rosenberg. Pre registration fee is $25 per vehicle, while day-of registration is $30 per vehicle. Only the first 150 cars will be admitted. Registration includes a T-shirt, and musical entertainment will be provided. Vehicles of all classes welcome.
■ Browse through local history during the Fort Bend Museum Crawl and History Fair Saturday at Mirabeau Lamar Homestead Park in Richmond. This special event is free, so come down and view the County Clerk’s collection of historical documents in the Fort Bend Museum between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Records will also be on display at the museum from Saturday through the middle of October. The celebration will include free guided bus tours along three separately themed routes, visiting a number of Fort Bend County’s premier historical museums as well as several points of local historical interest consistent with each tour’s theme. The bus tours will include stops at the Dew House, Freedom Tree, Stafford’s Point Historical Marker, Sugar Land Heritage Museum, Bullhead Convict Labor Camp Cemetery, Fort Bend Museum, Old Foster Community Museum, Fulshear, Rosenberg Railroad Museum, Black Cowboy Museum, FBC Heritage Unlimited Museum, and The George Ranch Historical Park.
■ Pack Traylor Stadium Saturday morning at 11 to watch as Randle High School and West Columbia do battle on the gridiron.
■ The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will host another workshop in its ongoing “GROW YOUR OWN” series on Saturday. Plant propagation basics will take place Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. Learn the basic methods of propagation: seeds, cuttings, layering, division, budding and grafting. This class will be held in person at 1402 Band Road, Suite 100, Rosenberg, Texas 77471 (in the Educational Building in the back). Please register at: https://fortbend.agrilife. org/grow-your-own/grow-yourown-rsvp-form/.
■ Grab your wallet or purse and head to the Columbus hall in Needville where St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus Council No. 7067 will be holding its annual turkey and dressing drive-thru meal fundraiser on Sunday. Serving will take place from 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Cost is $12 per plate. Only 700 plates will be sold. No presale tickets are to be sold.
■ Come shop the 86th-Annual Holy Rosary Parrish Bazaar from 1-9 p.m. Enjoy live music from the Red Ravens and from Mango Punch while you check out the auction, peddler show and raffle. There will be food, a kid’s zone and bingo as well. Tickets for all areas of the Bazaar will be available for purchase at the door.
■ Reminisce about the good old days Saturday evening at the Lamar CISD Class of 1972 50th-Reunion at the Swinging Door in Richmond. Doors open at 7 p.m.
■ Join Rally Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1208 Fifth St., Rosenberg on Sunday. The rally will start with an outdoor worship under the trees at 9:30 a.m. followed by fun and games and hot dogs for lunch.
■ Enjoy birding? The Coastal Prairie chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists will hold its annual September Bird Survey at James B. Harrison Long Point Ranch from 7:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday. (Gates open at 7 a.m.) BH Long Point Ranch is located at 8200 FM 1994 Richmond. Open to birders and those interested in learning more about birding. It’s free! Registration required. To register, go online to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c48a8a628a3fdc34-september.
■ Step back in time at George Ranch Historical Park, located at 10215 FM 762, Richmond. The park is open Saturday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. The park includes 1830s Jones Stock Farm, 1860s Ryon Prairie Home, 1890s Davis Victorian Complex, 1930s George Cattle Complex, Heritage Trail and livestock on the Stockfarm. Entry fee helps fund activities and events at the historical park.
■ Tug on your boots and head to the Benefit for the Damon Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday. Fun begins at 11 a.m. Event is sponsored by West of the Brazos Bar and Grill and Damon Fire Department.
■ Fort Bend County will host a county-wide 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday in honor of the sacrifices of first responders and victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The event will take place from 10-11 a.m. at the historic county courthouse, 400 Jackson St. in Richmond. The ceremony will honor Fort Bend County resident and retired NYPD officer Fabian
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.