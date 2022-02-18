Historic Richmond Association and the downtown merchants will host the 6th Annual Art Walk & Motor Madness on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Several events will take place along the stretch of Morton Street between Second to Fifth Street in Historic Downtown Richmond.
Classic car enthusiasts will be able to participate in the Motor Madness car show featured at City Hall, on Morton St. between Fourth and Fifth Streets.
For the second year, Art Walk & Motor Madness brings Bark in the Park to this event.
Attendees will also find a selection of artisan vendors and food trucks.
There will be beer and wine available to enjoy as well as music throughout the day.
Morton Street merchants will open their stores for artists to showcase their works while working live, and art lovers/attendees are invited to shop and sip wine while engaging with artists on the Art Walk.
Plein air painters, youth art projects and sidewalk chalk art will complete the unique experience for attendees at 2022 Art Walk and Motor Madness!
This 2022 Art Walk & Motor Madness will offer something for all ages as all attendees are able to explore.
For more information, email hra.rtx@gmail.com or check us out on Facebook @artwalkrichmondtx .
