Schools, daycares and individuals planning to submit Letters to Santa to The Fort Bend Herald must submit them by Dec. 15 to ensure the letters are included in the newspaper’s annual "Letters to Santa" special section.
Marquita Griffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
✉️ Mail them to: Editor, Fort Bend Herald, P.O. Box 1066, Rosenberg, TX 77471;
📨 Drop the letters off at The Herald, located at 1902 South Fourth St. in Rosenberg
📞 Call Herald Editor Scott Willey at 281-342-4474 and he will arrange to have the letters picked up!
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.