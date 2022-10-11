ROSENBERG — A turnover on the game’s opening drive proved to be a bad omen for the Terry Football team Saturday night at Traylor Stadium, as Angleton’s defense pitched a shutout for a 23-0 District 24-5A win over the Rangers.
Terry coach Darnell Jackson said mistakes haunted his team on a night that saw three turnovers and two more Terry fumbles recovered by Ranger players.
“Angleton is a team that will take advantage of everything you do wrong,” Jackson said. “We preached all week that we can’t help them. We have to protect the ball, can’t fumble or throw picks, and we can’t do stupid stuff on early downs to put us behind the sticks.
“Whenever you do those things against a ball club like this, they’re going to take advantage of it,” Jackson added. “That’s what happened tonight.”
Angleton senior Gabriel Alexander stepped in front of Terry quarterback Jason Cruz’s first pass attempt of the game, returning the interception to the Rangers’ 24.
Three plays later, junior quarterback Adrian Ewells hit Aaron Grear for a seven-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 Angleton lead with 8:28 left in the first.
After a penalty on the ensuing kick backed Terry up at its own three yard line, the Angleton defense pinned its ears back, eventually forcing a fumble on a sack of Cruz that was picked up by junior Micah Johnson at the Terry 15.
Terry forced Angleton to settle for a 27-yard field goal from junior kicker Shaun Neibert with 3:28 to go in the opening quarter on the following possession.
Two possessions later, Ewells scored on a 15-yard scramble to stretch the Angleton lead to 17-0 with 6:10 remaining before halftime.
There was just one score in the second half, with Ewells finding Kariyen Boniaby Goins across the middle for a 70-yard catch-and-run score to put the Wildcats up 23-0 with 9:19 left in the third.
Cruz finished completing nine of his 19 pass attempts for 55 yards and one interception. The senior also rushed 12 times for 86 yards.
Senior Marvin Thomas carried the ball 21 times for the Rangers, gaining 48 yards.
Seniors Cory Jiles and Caden Sanders each recorded a sack for the Rangers’ defense.
Terry was whistled for seven penalties totaling 48 yards, while Angleton committed one penalty for 10 yards.
Angleton out-gained Terry 281-221.
“There are no moral victories,” Jackson said. “I think we gave a really good team everything we had. Hopefully it’s easy to turn the page and keep going strong.
“I saw a lot of pouting faces, but there should be,” Jackson said. “You want guys to be upset after a loss. You don’t want to see guys happy and smiling. So hopefully we can bounce back and finish strong.”
Terry falls to 2-4 with the loss, 0-3 in district action, ahead of the Rangers’ road game Friday in Friendswood. Angleton (5-2, 4-1) goes into its bye week on a three-game winning streak ahead of the Wildcats’ Oct. 21 home meeting with Friendswood.
