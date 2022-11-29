The 12th Annual Katy Old Fashioned Christmas will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Katy Market Day, 5717 2nd Street in Historic Downtown Katy. The day includes more than 200 vendors, entertainment, a beer garden, food trucks, Santa and surprises. The shops will be open for holiday shopping, too. Proceeds from the event will benefit Katy Christian Ministry, so guests are encouraged to bring canned goods for its pantry. Visit www.katymarketday.com.
