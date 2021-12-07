A man who rode a bicycle to a Rosenberg bank last month and allegedly robbed it has been indicted on a felony count of robbery.

Dustin Edwards, 57, who was living in a halfway house in Rosenberg at the time of the hold-up, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of second-degree felony robbery.

According to police, Edwards showed up at Amegy Bank in the 3400 block of Avenue I around 2:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The teller complied and Edwards left on a bicycle, Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White reported.

The teller was able to give officers a good description of the suspect and police found a man matching the description minutes later at a used car lot attempting to use the money to buy a vehicle to get out of town, White added. The car lot is located three blocks from the bank.

Edwards told officers he was tired of living in the halfway house and needed a vehicle to get out of town, White explained.

White did not know why Edwards was in a halfway house but surmised Edwards had a previous felony conviction or two.

White did not disclose how much money Edwards left the bank with.

“Within minutes of being notified of the robbery, the Rosenberg Police Department dispatchers, patrol officers and detectives worked in perfect unison to bring resolve to this incident,” White said. “I am humbled to be a part of such a great group of public safety professionals.”