The George Ranch Historical Park will host The Lone Ranger’s Christmas Caper experience on Dec. 10. This family-oriented holiday-themed scavenger hunt centers on the story of the Lone Ranger and his horse Silver being separated during a shootout at the local outpost in Texas while trying to protect Santa Claus and his sleigh. The story’s villain and his gang steal Silver and Christmas gifts intended for the orphanage children. Through scavenger hunts, young participants will help the Lone Ranger and Santa find Silver and save Christmas. The three scavenger hunts are offered by age: 11 a.m. for children ages 5 years old and younger; 1 p.m. for ages 6 through 10 years old; and 3 p.m. for ages 11 through 14 years old. General admission is required. Officials urge those interested to register ahead of time since spots are limited. To make a reservation, call 281-343-0218 or email info@georgeranch.org
Campfire Christmas
On Dec. 17, the park will host its annual Campfire Christmas. This year, the park will host a Christmas Ball with all the trimmings at the 1830s Jones Stock Farm. Guests can stroll from the cowboy campfire to a lively dancing tent or the mistletoe-decked house to a cozy tavern. A rustic meal and the chance to relax by the campfire are also included in the experience. Tickets are $50 for adults and $45 for children and include a buffet-style meal, tea, water and one beer or wine ticket per adult. Seats are set for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.georgeranch.org.
