Fort Bend County Judge KP George remembers the thunderstorms that drenched Fort Bend County in May 2019 and turned the Office of Emergency Management into a swamp.
“Water was leaking everywhere,” he told reporters gathered at the grand opening of the new, two-story, $9.3 million OEM center on Friday. “Everywhere you looked, water was raining down from the ceiling.”
Another reason for razing the original OEM building — which started life as a jail — and replacing it with a modern structure: space, space, space. The new 24,000-square- foot facility has plenty of space for offices, control rooms, bunk rooms, restrooms and showers, a kitchen, media room, conference room for visitors, exercise room and a quiet room where workers can escape for a little peace and quiet to deal with the stress and grief that often comes with a crisis.
Mark Flathouse, Fort Bend County Emergency Management Coordinator, said the bunk rooms will come in handy.
He remembers when the OEM staff often worked well over 11-14 hours each day during Hurricane Harvey.
The bunk rooms will provide the staff a place to rest during a crisis, he said.
Located at 307 Fort St. in Richmond, the new center features the latest in internet technology and audio-visual technology as well as hardware to monitor and assist Fort Bend County residents during times of emergency.
Large, flat-screen TVs line the walls in the main control room, allowing OEM staff to see current conditions around the county during a natural disaster or other crisis.
An adjacent gated-facility, located on property purchased with the help of the city of Richmond, features a detached apparatus bay for emergency vehicles and plenty of room for parking.
OEM staff offered dignitaries and residents a tour of the new facility on Friday.
A United States flag and a Texas flag that once flew over the old OEM building were raised above the new center on Friday to link the history of the old OEM building with the new one, Flathouse explained.
The new facility was paid for through the county budget. Taxpayers nixed a bond issue on the new center.
Flathouse said the new center was a long time coming. He said he and other county officials sat down four years ago and wrote down on paper what they would like to see in a new OEM facility The architects, engineers and contractors made it a reality, he said.
“The concept is a two-story video wall that tells us everything that is going on in this county (during a crisis) through the jurisdictions and our partners (other government, law enforcement and civic agencies),” he explained. “Everything is at our fingertips, so a state-of-the-art staff can make decisions that can impact the whole region.”
He said the center can also serve as an emergency operations center for other communities and counties during a crisis or natural disaster.
“I just want to say thank you to the entire community, because this building wouldn’t be here without everyone working together.”
Technology-wise, the OEM building is connected to the county’s 20 gigabyte server, which makes uploads, downloads and internet connections very speedy.
The entire system has redundant circuits to ensure internet connections are not lost during natural disasters, storms or other reasons. The conference rooms are outfitted for video-conferencing using high-definition camera system and 40 TVs that allow the OEM staff to monitor news and weather.
Additionally, the main control room has a projection system that can take information from multiple sources and project them on large overhead screens. Joining George and Flathouse at the grand opening were commissioners Vincent Morales Jr., Grady Prestage and Andy Meyers, who supported the need for a new OEM facility and its funding.
Also joining in the celebration were architect Sabir Fakhruddin with FS Group, which designed the facility; contractor Brad Crain with Crain Group, which built the facility; and Paul Bonnette, principal in charge of PGAL, an engineering firm.
“This building was designed as a lighthouse standing firm in a storm,” Fakhruddin told visitors.
“This building is like a beacon in the community that will stand during all these natural disasters we will face.”
Bonnette said the facility is designed to withstand a “low-Category 4 hurricane.” George said the opening of the new center comes at the start of what is expected to be a busy hurricane season.
“I feel confident that we are prepared for this hurricane season,” he said, adding that the OEM staff will now be able to manage crises such as hurricanes in a safe, state of-the-art facility with highly-advanced technological capabilities.
He said the building will still be in use for decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.