38,000-plus cast ballots in 1st 2 days of early voting

Early voting for the 2022 November general election opened Monday in Fort Bend County, and turnout numbers have already reached the thousands in many polling centers.
Through Tuesday’s voting, 38,302 voters had cast ballots in-person and by mail — 32,688 ballots cast at the polls.
Fort Bend ISD has recorded the highest number of ballots by jurisdiction with 16,716, while Lamar CISD has the second most with 8,892. Katy ISD has recorded 5,798 early voters in person, while the City of Missouri City (3,413) and the City of Houston (925) round out the list.
By site, Cinco Ranch Branch Library has seen 3,504 voters, while Sienna Annex has recorded 1,881.
Bowie Middle School has recorded the third most voters with 1,831, Sugar Land Branch Library has had 1,777 and Four Corners Community Center has had 1,726.
Votes by the remaining locations are as follows —
- Jacks Conference Center (1,620),
- Missouri City Visitor’s Center (1,555),
- Rosenberg Annex Building (1,553),
- George Memorial Library (1,534),
- Reese Technical Center (1,469),
- Fulshear High School (1,364),
- Quail Valley Fund Office (1,293),
- Lost Creek Conference Center (1,155),
- Great Oaks Baptist Church (1,075),
- Hightower High School (951),
- Tompkins High School (947),
- Jordan High School (834),
- Kroger Riverstone (775),
- Road and Bridge Needville (762),
- Meadows Place City Hall (728),
- Chasewood Clubhouse (700),
- Jones Creek Ranch Park (690),
- Seven Lakes High School (525),
- Commonwealth Clubhouse (392),
- Advenir at Grand Parkway West (349), North Annex (327),
- Richmond Water Maintenance Facility (288)
- and Beasley City Hall (244).
The county also received 11,673 requests for absentee ballots, with 5,614 of those ballots having been returned through Tuesday.
In 2018, 186,624 people voted early in person. That number increased to 299,696 in 2020, although the early-voting window was three weeks long instead of two.
According to Fort Bend County Elections Administrator John Oldham, the 2020 early voting total eclipsed the county’s prior record by 100,000 votes.
The 38,000 voters equate to about 7% of the 522,000 registered voters.
The last day to vote early by appearance is Friday, Nov. 4.
Any vote-by-mail ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, the actual day of the election.
Early voting underway in mid-term elections
Fort Bend County voters have begun casing early ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters will elect representatives to federal, state, district, county and precinct offices, as well as decide on a large number of ballot initiatives. Early voting ends Nov. 4.
Here are the candidates:
U.S. Rep. District 7
- Rep.— Johnny Teague
- Dem. — Lizzie Fletcher
U.S. Rep. District 22
- Rep. — Troy Nehls
- Dem. — Jamie Kaye Jordan
Governor
- Rep. — Greg Abbott
- Dem. — Beto O’Rourke
Lt. Governor
- Rep. — Dan Patrick
- Dem. — Mike Collier
Attorney General
- Rep. — Ken Paxton
- Dem. — Rochelle Mercedes Garza
General Land Office
- Rep. — Dawn Buckingham
- Dem. — Jay Kleberg
Railroad Commissioner
- Rep. — Wayne Christian
- Dem. — Luke Warford
Comptroller
- Rep. — Glenn Hegar
- Dem. — Janet T. Dudding
Ag Commissioner
- Rep. — Sid Miller
- Dem. — Susan Hayes
State Board of Education District No. 7
- Rep. — Julie Pickren
- Dem. — Dan Hochman
- Lib. — Alan Pyeatt
State Board of Education District No. 8
- Rep. — Audrey Young
- Dem. — Rhett Rosenquest Smith
- Lib. — Alan Pyeatt
State Sen. District 17
- Rep. — Joan Huffman
- Dem. — Titus Benton
State Sen. District 18
- Rep. — Lois W. Kolkhorst
- Dem. — Josh Tutt House
House District 85
- Rep. — Stan Kitzman
- Dem. — Larry E. Bagget
State Rep. District 26
Rep. — Jacey Jetton
Dem. — Daniel Lee
State Rep. District 27
- Rep. — Sohrab Gilani
- Dem. — Ron Reynolds
State Rep., District 28
- Rep. — Gary Gates
- Dem. — Nelvin J. Adriatico
State Rep., District 76
- Rep. —Dan Mathews
- Dem. — Suleman Lalani
240th District Court judge
- Rep. — Edward M. Krenek
- Dem. — Surendran K. Pattel
268th District Court Judge
- Rep. — Steve Rogers
- Dem. — O’Neil Williams
328th District Court, judge
- Rep. — Walter Armatys
- Dem. — Monica Rawlins
458th District Court
- Rep. — Chad Bridges
- Dem. — Stephen Longoria
Fort Bend County Court At Law No.1
- Rep. — Chris Morales
- Dem. — JaPaula Kemp
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 2
- Rep. — Jeff McMeans
- Dem. — Tyra McCollum
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 3
- Rep. — Andrew Dornburg
- Dem. — Juli A. Mathew
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 4
- Rep. — Courtney Rosen Kovach
- Dem. — Toni Wallace
Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 6
- Rep. — Dean Hrbacek
- Dem. — Sherman Hatton Jr.
Fort Bend County Judge
- Rep. — Trever Nehls
- Dem. — KP George
Fort Bend County Treasurer
- Rep. — Bill Rickard
- Dem. — Albert Tibbs
Fort Bend County Clerk
- Rep. — Laura Richard
- Dem. — Toni Smith
Fort Bend County District Clerk
- Rep. — Annie Rebecca Elliott
- Dem. — Beverly McGrew Walker
Precinct 2 County Commissioner
- Rep. — Melissa Williams
- Dem. — Grady Prestage
Precinct 4 County Commissioner
- Rep. — Ray Aguilar
- Dem. — Dexter L. McCoy
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
- Rep. — Jaison Joseph
- Dem. — Roderick C. Garner
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
- Rep. — Justin M. Royce
- Dem. — Sonia Rash
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.