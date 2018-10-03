Thirty-three roaster exhibitors lined up in the George Barn at the Fort Bend County Fair Roaster Show on Monday. Read more
Local News
The 2018 Fort Bend County Fair Parade will go on as scheduled on Friday — rain or shine, according to fair officials. Read more
It’s that time of year when mosquitoes are really starting to get under people’s skin. Read more
The Rotary Club of Richmond has continued to provide storm damage relief for more than a year after Hurricane Harvey struck. Read more
Traffic on U.S. 90A and SH 36 west and north of Rosenberg will be encountering heavy construction and some detours over the next 36 months. Read more
Flu season is fast approaching and local health officials are urging people to get their flu shots done early this year. Read more
Latest National News
Entertainment • Carnival • Events • Competitions
Fort Bend County Fair 2018
Local Sports
District play in volleyball has begun its second half and the top teams are beginning to separate themselves in the standings.
Outfielder Randal Grichuk ended his first season in Toronto with a .245 batting average, 25 home runs and 61 RBIs. Read more
No west Fort Bend County teams have cracked the Texas AP High School poll this week. Read more
The Sugar Land Skeeters won their second Atlantic League crown in team history with a 4-1 win over the Long Island Ducks in Game 5 of the Atlantic League Championship Series on Sunday night at Bethpage Ballpark. Read more
The Terry Rangers were projected to finish last in District 10-5A DI by multiple forecasts before the 2018 season started. Read more
Emergencies • Fire • Trials
Crime & Law Enforcement
Sugar Land — Sugar Land police recently arrested a 45-year-old Sugar Land man for stealing RayBan sunglasses totaling $1,000.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrators who attempted to steal cash from an ATM located in the 9200 block of Highway 6 South.
Fort Bend County Indictments for Sept. 10, 2018 follows. The indictments are listed by name, offense and offense date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.